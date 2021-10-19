KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 241.1 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 87,667 and the virus death toll to 2,123.

— The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to allow "mix and match" coronavirus vaccine boosting, in which people get a different additional shot to the dose they initially received, US media reported.

— Russia registered another daily record of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as rapidly surging infection rates raised pressure on the country's health care system and prompted the government to suggest declaring a nonworking week.

— Tennis players who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major.

— Britain on Tuesday said it was monitoring a subvariant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, which has been seen in a growing number of cases.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 726,201 deaths from 45,051,076 cases followed by Brazil with 603,465 deaths from 21,651,910 cases, India with 452,454 deaths from 34,094,373 cases, Mexico with 284,477 deaths from 3,758,469 cases, and Russia with 225,325 deaths from 8,060,752 cases.

