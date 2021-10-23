KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 242.3 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 88,159 and the virus death toll to 2,175.

— Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to offer booster shots to front-line workers followed by the elderly as the island nation gears up to further ease COVID-19 restrictions.

— Peru, which has the world's highest COVID-19 death rate per capita, has surpassed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 733,218 deaths from 45,301,092 cases followed by Brazil with 604,679 deaths from 21,697,341 cases, India with 453,042 deaths from 34,143,236 cases, Mexico with 285,669 deaths from 3,772,556 cases, and Russia with 228,453 deaths from 8,168,305 cases.

