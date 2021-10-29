KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 245.4 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 88,775 and the virus death toll to 2,217.

— The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) says it stands ready to support the approval for recommendation of treatments against the coronavirus (COVID-19), including the use of the drug Molnupiravir.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 743,362 deaths from 45,826,252 cases followed by Brazil with 607,068 deaths from 21,781,436 cases, India with 457,191 deaths from 34,246,157 cases, Mexico with 287,631 deaths from 3,798,286 cases, and Russia with 236,220 deaths from 8,432,546 cases.

