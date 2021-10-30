KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 245.4 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday, October 29, bringing the local infection total to 88,907 and the virus death toll to 2,229.

— G20 countries should ensure that 70 per cent of the global population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-2022, the Italian G20 presidency said Saturday.

— Chancellor Angela Merkel sounded the alarm on Saturday over the return of a "certain recklessness" as COVID-19 infection and death rates climb in Germany.

— Beijing introduced new COVID-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics.

— Russia complained Saturday about lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global inoculation efforts.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 743,362 deaths from 45,826,252 cases followed by Brazil with 607,068 deaths from 21,781,436 cases, India with 457,191 deaths from 34,246,157 cases, Mexico with 287,631 deaths from 3,798,286 cases, and Russia with 236,220 deaths from 8,432,546 cases.

