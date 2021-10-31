KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 245.4 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday, October 30, bringing the local infection total to 89,014 and the virus death toll to 2,236.

— Canada on Saturday pledged at the G20 summit to donate millions more COVID vaccine doses to poor countries worldwide.

— Beijing lashed out against a US intelligence review into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, calling it "political and false" while urging Washington to "stop attacking" China.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 743,362 deaths from 45,826,252 cases followed by Brazil with 607,068 deaths from 21,781,436 cases, India with 457,191 deaths from 34,246,157 cases, Mexico with 287,631 deaths from 3,798,286 cases, and Russia with 236,220 deaths from 8,432,546 cases.

