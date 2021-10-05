COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 235.3 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 249 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 85,163 and the virus death toll to 1,936.

— Vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer jab stays highly effective against severe COVID -- including the Delta variant -- for at least six months, an analysis of US patients said Monday.

— Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the US government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.

— The Ministry of Health of Guyana has asked the public not to speculate regarding the death of a 13-year old boy, who died on Monday, two hours after he received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

— The global economic bounceback from the COVID-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF will warn on Tuesday.

— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is lobbying for a vaccine plant to be established in the country.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 703,285 deaths from 43,852,265 cases followed by Brazil with 598,152 deaths from 21,478,546 cases, India with 449,260 deaths from 33,853,048 cases, Mexico with 279,106 deaths from 3,684,242 cases, and Russia with 211,696 deaths from 7,637,427 cases

