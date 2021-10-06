COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, October 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 235.7 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 85,261 and the virus death toll to 1,943.
— The EU's medicines watchdog could start a review within days of an oral COVID drug produced by the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, a senior official said Tuesday.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 705,284 deaths from 43,950,779 cases followed by Brazil with 598,829 deaths from 21,499,074 cases, India with 449,538 deaths from 33,871,881 cases, Mexico with 279,896 deaths from 3,691,924 cases, and Russia with 212,625 deaths from 7,662,560 cases.
Read full stories:
98 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, seven more deaths
EU could start review of Merck COVID pill 'in days'
