KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 225.7 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise with the country recording 21 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,757.

— Prime Minister Andrew Holness will update the House of Representatives this afternoon on measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.

— The European Union's top official said Wednesday that ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations in low-income nations around the world was the No. 1 priority right now and committed another 200 million vaccine doses to Africa.

— Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With as many as 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 663,936 deaths from 41,365,255 cases followed by Brazil with 587,797 deaths from 21,019,830 cases, India with 443,497 deaths from 33,316,755 cases, Mexico with 269,016 deaths from 3,528,972 cases, and Peru with 198,840 deaths from 2,162,294 cases.

