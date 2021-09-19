KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 228.1 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 546 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 79,673, and virus death toll to 1,791.

— In September, Cuba became the first country in the world to begin the mass vaccination of children as young as age two against COVID-19.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,474 deaths from 42,050,907 cases followed by Brazil with 590,508 deaths from 21,230,325 cases, India with 444,838 deaths from 33,448,163 cases, Mexico with 271,303 deaths from 3,564,694 cases, and Peru with 198,976 deaths from 2,166,419 cases.

