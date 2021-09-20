COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, September 20, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 228.4 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 733 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 80,406, and the virus death toll to 1,794.
— The United States will lift an 18-month-old travel ban on the European Union and Britain, allowing vaccinated travellers to enter beginning in November, reports said Monday.
— India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday.
— Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek US authorisation for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 673,765 deaths from 42,087,485 cases followed by Brazil with 590,752 deaths from 21,239,783 cases, India with 445,133 deaths from 33,478,419 cases, Mexico with 271,503 deaths from 3,569,677 cases, and Peru with 199,066 deaths from 2,167,008 cases.
Read full stories:
733 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three more deaths
US to lift COVID travel ban for vaccinated EU, UK passengers: reports
India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
