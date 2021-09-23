COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 230 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 435 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 81,394 and the virus death toll to 1,809.

— The United States on Wednesday authorised the use of boosters of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people over 65 years, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs.

— The EU's drug watchdog said Thursday it expects to decide in early October whether to approve boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for all people aged over 16.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 681,185 deaths from 42,543,365 cases followed by Brazil with 592,316 deaths from 21,283,567 cases, India with 446,050 deaths from 33,563,421 cases, Mexico with 273,391 deaths from 3,597,168 cases, and Russia with 201,445 deaths from 7,354,995 cases.

Read full stories:

435 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, six more deaths

US authorises Pfizer COVID booster for the elderly and high-risk

EU agency set to rule on COVID boosters in early October