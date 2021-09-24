KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 230 million people, leaving more than 4.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 434 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 81,828 and the virus death toll to 1,821.

— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs.

— Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says vaccine hesitancy could threaten to destroy the country's hopes of recovery.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 684,357 deaths from 42,672,291 cases followed by Brazil with 592,964 deaths from 21,308,178 cases, India with 446,368 deaths from 33,594,803 cases, Mexico with 274,139 deaths from 3,608,976 cases, and Russia with 202,273 deaths from 7,376,374 cases.

