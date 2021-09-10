KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 223.1 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 638 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 74,945, and virus death toll to 1,693.

— The head of the WHO Europe was Friday pessimistic about vaccines' ability to put an end to the COVID pandemic, as new variants dash hopes of reaching herd immunity.

— South Africa on Friday started vaccinating children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 17 years.

— Booster shots to extend the protection of COVID-19 vaccines may be unnecessary for many people, a leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca vaccine said on Friday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 654,598 deaths from 40,602,891 cases followed by Brazil with 585,174 deaths from 20,958,899 cases, India with 442,009 deaths from 33,174,954 cases, Mexico with 266,150 deaths from 3,479,999 cases, and Peru with 198,621 deaths from 2,158,493 cases.

