KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 224.5 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 594 new COVID-19 cases and an additional three deaths on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

— Vaccines are effective enough at preventing severe COVID-19 that there is no current need for the general population to be given third doses, according to a report in The Lancet published Monday.

— Britain's chief medical officers said Monday that children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against coronavirus, despite a ruling by the government's vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 659,975 deaths from 40,955,260 cases followed Brazil with 586,851 deaths from 20,999,779 cases, India with 442,874 deaths from 33,264,175 cases, Mexico with 267,748 deaths from 3,511,882 cases, and Peru with 198,764 deaths from 2,161,086 cases.

