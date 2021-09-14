KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 225.1 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 76,987, and virus death toll to 1,736.

— Jamaica on Tuesday received 100,800 doses each of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, representing a further boost to the island's COVID-19 vaccine stock.

— CARICOM leaders have expressed “deep concern” at the significant increase in the number of deaths and positive cases linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in recent months in the region.

— Frontline health and social care workers, older people and the clinically vulnerable in Britain will start to receive a booster jab against COVID-19 from next week, the government said on Tuesday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 662,131 deaths from 41,221,315 cases followed by Brazil with 587,066 deaths from 21,006,424 cases, India with 443,213 deaths from 33,289,579 cases, Mexico with 267,969 deaths from 3,516,043 cases, and Peru with 198,799 deaths from 2,161,358 cases.

