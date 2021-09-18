COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 226.9 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 537 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 79,127, and virus death toll to 1,777.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has achieved its target of administering some 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Jamaica.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 670,009 deaths from 41,785,979 cases followed by Brazil with 589,240 deaths from 21,069,017 cases, India with 444,248 deaths from 33,381,728 cases, Mexico with 270,348 deaths from 3,549,229 cases, and Peru with 198,891 deaths from 2,164,380 cases.

