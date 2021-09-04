COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, September 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 218.9 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 868 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 70,657, and virus death toll to 1,593.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 643,669 deaths from 39,549,299 cases followed by Brazil with 581,914 deaths from 20,830,495 cases, India with 439,895 deaths from 32,903,289 cases, Mexico with 261,496 deaths from 3,387,885 cases, and Peru with 198,364 deaths from 2,152,118 cases.
READ: 868 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 8 more deaths
