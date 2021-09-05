KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 220.2 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 71,344, and virus death toll to 1,619.

— Leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have been told that there is “ample provision” in their constitutions to support mandatory vaccination laws as the sub-region continues the battle to curb the spread of COVID-19 that has infected hundreds of their citizens and killed a significant number of others since March last year.

— The US government's top infectious disease expert says he believes delivery of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start September 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna's may end up rolling out a couple weeks later.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 648,121 deaths from 39,906,862 cases followed by Brazil with 583,362 deaths from 20,877,864 cases, India with 440,533 deaths from 32,988,673 cases, Mexico with 262,868 deaths from 3,420,880 cases, and Peru with 198,447 deaths from 2,154,132 cases.

Read full stories:

687 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 26 more deaths

OECS leaders told constitutions support mandatory vaccination laws

US hopes to start COVID boosters on September 20