COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 221.8 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 73,496, and virus death toll to 1,666.

— Professor Gordon Shirley has been appointed chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operationalisation Task Force (NCVOTF).

— St Vincent and the Grenadines says five cases of the Mu variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country and health authorities are warning that the latest strain of the coronavirus is more transmittable and able to escape the immune response making it more dangerous.

— The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding a call that has largely fallen on deaf ears.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 650,511 deaths from 40,280,001 cases followed by Brazil with 584,171 deaths from 20,913,578 cases, India with 441,411 deaths from 33,096,718 cases, Mexico with 264,541 deaths from 3,449,295 cases, and Peru with 198,568 deaths from 2,156,451 cases.

