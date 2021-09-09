COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know todayThursday, September 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 222.4 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 511 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 74,007, and virus death toll to 1,685.
— The European Medicines Agency said Thursday a coronavirus variant known as "Mu" could be cause for concern, although there is no data yet to show it will overtake the dominant Delta strain.
— The European Medicines Agency has listed the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause temporary paralysis, as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
— Despite daunting challenges presented over the past 18 months by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Caribbean tourism and hospitality industry recorded many significant successes, and data points to an encouraging outlook ahead.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 652,675 deaths from 40,456,816 cases followed by Brazil with 584,421 deaths from 20,928,008 cases, India with 441,749 deaths from 33,139,981 cases, Mexico with 265,420 deaths from 3,465,171 cases, and Peru with 198,595 deaths from 2,157,536 cases.
