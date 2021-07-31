COVID vaccination continues in southern region

COVID vaccination continues in southern regionSaturday, July 31, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Following yesterday's arrival of 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, health officials in the southern region, today resumed vaccination at several sites, including individuals aged 18 and over.
Six vaccination sites in Clarendon are scheduled for specific days starting today, offering first and second doses of the vaccine between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.
The sites are the Denbigh Primary School; Knox School; May Pen Hospital; Lionel Town Health Centre; Summerfield Health Centre and Spalding Health Centre.
In Manchester, seven sites are being used namely the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre; Mandeville Regional Hospital; Christiana Health Centre; Manchester High School; Newport Health Centre; Mile Gully Health Centre, and the Cross Keys Health Centre.
In St Elizabeth four sites are being used, namely Independence Park in Black River; Southfield Health Centre; Santa Cruz Health Centre, and Junction Health Centre.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy