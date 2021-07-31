COVID vaccination continues in southern region

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Following yesterday's arrival of 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, health officials in the southern region, today resumed vaccination at several sites, including individuals aged 18 and over.

Six vaccination sites in Clarendon are scheduled for specific days starting today, offering first and second doses of the vaccine between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The sites are the Denbigh Primary School; Knox School; May Pen Hospital; Lionel Town Health Centre; Summerfield Health Centre and Spalding Health Centre.

In Manchester, seven sites are being used namely the Mandeville Comprehensive Health Centre; Mandeville Regional Hospital; Christiana Health Centre; Manchester High School; Newport Health Centre; Mile Gully Health Centre, and the Cross Keys Health Centre.

In St Elizabeth four sites are being used, namely Independence Park in Black River; Southfield Health Centre; Santa Cruz Health Centre, and Junction Health Centre.

Kasey Williams