COVID vaccine registration now open to 50 years and over

COVID vaccine registration now open to 50 years and overThursday, May 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the ministry will be lowering the age of people who can now access their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Speaking during the ministry's weekly press conference, Tufton announced that Jamaicans 50 years and older will now be able to register for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
This is down from the previous 60 years and older requirement.
''Persons wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they need to make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.jm or through the national vaccination hotline 888-ONE-LOVE,'' Tufton said.
He noted that the ministry will ensure that people in other priority groups such as healthcare workers and members of the security forces continue to be vaccinated.
In the meantime, Tufton is encouraging those who have already received their first dose of vaccine to follow through and receive the second dose.
''A single dose of the vaccine does not provide full protection. We therefore urge Jamaicans who have received their first dose to remain vigilant and comply with the protocols and measures that we have advocated,'' he said.
