CPFSA commends police on nabbing alleged child abuser

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is commending the police for their swift action in arresting the alleged abuser of a ward of the State at a children's home in Clarendon which was reported on Monday.

The agency said it is providing support to the children as the investigations continue.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage Grey said that the agency is against all forms of abuse against children.

She added that all residential child care facilities are operated under the agency's Guidelines and Standards of Care, and where there are allegations or suspicions of harm of a child by a staff member or caregiver, the agency conducts a thorough investigation, and takes the necessary actions in the child's best interest.

“Caregivers and staff members within child care facilities are aware of the policies and procedures that govern the care and protection of children, and have a duty of care which must be exercised at all times. It is our duty to protect, love and nurture our children so that they can transition successfully into society,” Gage-Grey said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan said that abuse of children will not be tolerated in any child care facility or the wider society.

“We want to send a clear message to these perpetrators that there will absolutely be no safe haven for them, as they are infringing on the rights of our children. We continue to work assiduously with the police, and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that persons who harm children are brought to justice,” Morgan said.

He also commended the swift action of the police which resulted in the perpetrator being arrested within 48 hours.