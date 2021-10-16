CPFSA commends stakeholders for Phylisa Prussia's recovery

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is commending the police, community members and all who assisted in locating nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.

Phylisa, who was abducted from her home in Bath, St. Thomas on Thursday was found alive today in a nearby community in the parish. She was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, while the police continue their investigation into the matter.

The police have named Davian Bryan as a suspect in Phylisa's abduction and have launched a manhunt for him. At the time of the abduction, Bryan was before the court on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges in the neighbouring parish of Portland. The police believe he is the suspect in the case of 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, also of Bath, St Thomas who also went missing some time after 4:00 pm Saturday.

The CPFSA, in a statement Saturday evening said its team has been providing counselling support to Phylisa's family as well as aiding in the search and recovery efforts since Friday.

“We are relieved she was found alive, and are so thankful to everyone who assisted in finding her. This event has been a traumatic ordeal for the entire family. Our first responders visited with the family on Friday, and have been on the ground as part of our multi-agency efforts to find Phylisa. Our officers will continue to offer the necessary intervention to her and her family,” said Rosalee Gage-Grey, the chief executive officer at the CPFSA.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan while commending the efforts of all stakeholders is locating Phylisa, is calling for greater unity in child protection.

“I am relieved Phylisa was found alive, and is doing well. Her recovery was possible due to the speedy response of the police and the community both in St. Thomas and wider environs.

“This experience has showcased the strength and power of the village. Through our joint efforts we were able to locate Phylisa. It is truly my desire to see us all united not only in these situations, but on a daily basis to ensure the safety and protection of all Jamaican children,” Morgan said.

The CPFSA said it continues to encourage Jamaicans to be vigilant in looking out for the nation's children and to speak out against all forms of child abuse.

“Early intervention is crucial. All known/suspected cases of child abuse should be reported to 211 – a confidential, 24-hour child abuse reporting hotline. Persons may also WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882, e-mail report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA parish office.