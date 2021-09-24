CPFSA cooperating with the police following arrest of children's home staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Noting that it takes a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence against children, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it is cooperating with the police as they carry out investigations following Thursday's arrest of three staff members of the Clifton Boys' Home in connection with allegations of physical abuse.

Earlier this year, upon receiving reports, the agency had launched an investigation into allegations of physical abuse of wards of the State by staff at the residential child care facility. It said this resulted in the suspension of the staff members.

The agency noted that the police also conducted their investigation which led to the arrests yesterday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan is reminding all individuals within the child care ecosystem that they must act in the best interest of the children in their care at all times.

“Persons within the child protection system are prescribed persons and have a greater duty of care under the provisions of the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA, 2004),” Morgan said in a statement Friday.

Reiterating the agency's zero-tolerance approach to child abuse, particularly at residential child care facilities, Morgan said the CPFSA remains committed to ensuring that these institutions are safe havens for children where they are guaranteed a positive, therapeutic experience while in state care.

The agency further encouraged the public to take a stand against child abuse in any form and to report it to the relevant authorities.