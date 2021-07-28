CPFSA counselling woman and child seen fighting in viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The woman and child who were seen in a recent viral video having a physical altercation are now receiving counselling from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

The video showing the adult hitting the child and the child retaliating was brought to the attention of the agency last week.

The agency said it located the child following assistance from the Centre for Investigation for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

“Our investigation team visited the family and conducted an assessment, which revealed that both parties are related. The family has been referred to our Children and Family Support Unit (CFSU), for continued intervention, to include parenting training,” Rosalee Gage-Grey, CPFSA CEO said.

This case, Gage-Grey said, has again highlighted the society's reliance on violence to discipline children and solve problems, even in the home. She added that it underscores the inefficacy of physical violence to effectively modify and deal with the root causes of maladaptive behaviour.

Gage-Grey also called on parents to seek intervention early when they need help for their children.

“We remind parents to seek intervention early. Don't wait until you feel so frustrated and overwhelmed that you start taking it out on the children. Reach out for help, contact the CPFSA before issues escalate,” she said.

The agency further encouraged individuals who know or suspect that a child is being abused, or harmed in any way, to contact the National Children's Registry (NCR) by calling 211, WhatsApp/text 876- 878-2882 or email report@childprotection.gov.jm.