CPFSA initiates counselling for children affected by Westmoreland shooting

CPFSA initiates counselling for children affected by Westmoreland shootingWednesday, July 14, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says a team of its first responders today visited the family of five children who survived a recent gun attack while they slept on Tuesday morning in the Russia community, Westmoreland.
The team has also initiated grief and trauma counselling for the children as well as relatives. Additionally, the family was referred to the Victim Services Division for further intervention.
“The children are safe, and we are working with the family to make arrangements for their continued safety as the police conduct their investigations,” Rosalee Gage-Grey, CPFSA CEO said.
“You hear of so many shootings where children are injured, it is a relief to us that these children were unharmed. The psychological impact and trauma of the violence our children are exposed to, continue to have far-reaching implications for them and our society,” she added.
“We are seeing more children being referred to Child Guidance Clinics for treatment with diagnoses ranging from emotional, behavioural and psychotic disorders. Added to this is the risk of physical ailments as many studies suggest a link between adverse childhood experiences, which include exposure to violence, and several ill health outcomes. As a society we must do more to stem violence and protect our children.”
If you know or suspect that a child is being abused, or harmed in any way, please contact the National Children's Registry (NCR) by calling 211, WhatsApp/text 876- 878-2882 or email report@childprotection.gov.jm.
