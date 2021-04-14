CPFSA investigating reports of abuse at Clifton Boys' Home

CPFSA investigating reports of abuse at Clifton Boys' HomeWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it has launched an investigation into allegations of corporal punishment of wards of the state at the Clifton Boys' Home in Westmoreland.
In a statement today, the agency said it received reports of alleged abuse of wards, which were reported to the police and is now being investigated.
"The agency takes a zero tolerance approach to any and all forms of abuse including corporal punishment at residential child care facilities. These institutions are safe havens for children where they can get the necessary support to overcome the circumstances, which would have brought them into State care. We are reminding all management and staff within child care facilities of their duty of care to the children," said CEO of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage-Grey.
Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan is sending a strong message to staff and management that breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) could result in revocation of their licence according to section 49(3).
"Any staff or caregiver who in any way harms a child while in the care of the State will feel the full force of the law. These behaviours will not be accepted in the new child protection ecosystem we are building, where children are guaranteed a positive therapeutic experience while in our care,” Morgan said.
The CPFSA said it is working with the board of management of the home to ensure continuity of care.
It also informed that it has dispatched a team to assist with the operations of the home in the interim, including a team of clinicians from the agency's Psychology Unit to provide counselling support to the wards.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy