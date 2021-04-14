CPFSA investigating reports of abuse at Clifton Boys' Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it has launched an investigation into allegations of corporal punishment of wards of the state at the Clifton Boys' Home in Westmoreland.

In a statement today, the agency said it received reports of alleged abuse of wards, which were reported to the police and is now being investigated.

"The agency takes a zero tolerance approach to any and all forms of abuse including corporal punishment at residential child care facilities. These institutions are safe havens for children where they can get the necessary support to overcome the circumstances, which would have brought them into State care. We are reminding all management and staff within child care facilities of their duty of care to the children," said CEO of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage-Grey.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan is sending a strong message to staff and management that breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) could result in revocation of their licence according to section 49(3).

"Any staff or caregiver who in any way harms a child while in the care of the State will feel the full force of the law. These behaviours will not be accepted in the new child protection ecosystem we are building, where children are guaranteed a positive therapeutic experience while in our care,” Morgan said.

The CPFSA said it is working with the board of management of the home to ensure continuity of care.

It also informed that it has dispatched a team to assist with the operations of the home in the interim, including a team of clinicians from the agency's Psychology Unit to provide counselling support to the wards.