CPFSA probing sexual assault of 13-y-o girl, 5-y-o boy in St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has launched investigations into two recent sexual abuse cases involving a 13-year-old girl and five-year-old boy, both from St. Ann.

The girl, who is from the Golden Grove community, was reportedly buggered on Monday, April 26 by five young men who are now in police custody. The CPFSA said it received this report on Saturday, May 1 and investigations commenced immediately.

The child was taken to the hospital where she was treated and has since been referred for counselling intervention.

CPFSA said a team of first responders visited the community and conducted a risk assessment in an effort to provide targeted intervention in the child's best interest. The family has also been referred for therapeutic sessions and parent training.

The agency it received the second sexual abuse report was today. Reports are that a 20-year-old man sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy from the Colgate community in St Ann.

Contact was made with the child's family and arrangements have been made for a team of first responders to conduct a home visit today, said CPFSA, adding that arrangements have been made with the Child Guidance Clinic for urgent counselling intervention to be provided.

In light of these recent cases of child abuse, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan has urged communities to be forceful in the care and protection of our children.

“We need to get to the point where everyone sees it as their duty to protect our children. Perpetrators should not feel comfortable when they commit violent acts against our children. I also want to remind our parents that proper supervision is key and when you are unable to physically be with your child that appropriate arrangements are made for their care. It is no longer ok to assume your child is being cared for because an adult is nearby. Parents or their trusted adult designate must be able to account for a child's whereabouts at all times,” he said.

As part of the activities to be done during Child Month, the CPFSA said it will be conducting community interventions, which will include a further visit to assist the families and sensitise the community members.

The agency is encouraging people to report known or suspected cases of child abuse to: 888-PROTECT (888-776-8328), WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882 or email: report@childprotection.gov.jm