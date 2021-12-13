CPFSA partners with United Way of Jamaica to host annual 'Grant A Wish' programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — To spread the love and joy of the Christmas season, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has partnered with United Way of Jamaica to host its annual Grant A Wish' Programme, aimed at providing Christmas gifts for children in state care.

The programme, which was launched in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, serves as a temporary replacement for the agency's annual 'Take a Child Home for the Holiday' programme, which encourages members of the public to host children in state care during the holiday period.

Other supporters of the programme include Nestle Jamaica Limited, Magna Motors, Supreme Ventures Limited, Victoria Mutual Group, and Chef Alex D Great.

Commenting on the success of the 'Grant A Wish' Programme, CPFSA's CEO, Rosalee Gage-Grey, said that public's reception last year was remarkable, and she is anticipating a similar response this year as the gifts being provided to the children will add some extra Christmas cheer.

“It was very gratifying to see the overwhelming support from the public last year, both locally and internationally, in ensuring that all our children's wishes were granted. Christmas is a very special time for many, as children especially, look forward to receiving gifts, and all that the season brings. As such, we are encouraging members of the public, (companies and individuals) to partner with us to grant the Christmas wishes of children in State care this festive period,” Gage- Grey said.

To simplify the process, the agency said children from the various residential child care facilities were asked to list their wishes to be granted, which was uploaded through an online portal on the CPFSA's website at www.childprotection.gov.jm.

The portal will also be shared on the agency's social media pages (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter—@cpfsajm).

“Once an individual or organisation selects a home or a particular child they want to support, we will make immediate contact to facilitate the process as best as possible,” Gage Grey urged.

She is appealing to companies, employees and the general public, who wish to participate in the programme to contact the agency's regional offices.

Meanwhile, United Way of Jamaica's involvement in the programme serves to broaden the net of charitable donations by accepting monetary contributions via the organisation's website. The NGO expressed delight about the partnership with CPFSA, underscoring its impact and significance to our most vulnerable.

“We have to recognise that much of the merriment of this holiday season can easily get lost on children who've already been hard hit by the ongoing pandemic. Something as simple as reminding those in State care that they matter and that they are seen, could make all the difference in helping them to preserve a positive outlook on life,” noted Stephannie Coy, CEO of United Way of Jamaica.

Items such as toys, books, care packages, clothing, foot wear, electronic accessories (ear buds, mini speakers) and any other suitable items are acceptable and greatly appreciated, the agency said.

Individuals interested in granting a wish, are being asked to contact the nearest CPFSA regional office or United Way of Jamaica at www.unitedwayofjamaica.org or email at info@unitedwayofjamaica.org.

Monetary donations can also be made to the National Commercial Bank's Duke Street Branch: Account Name, Child Development Agency; Swift Code, JNCBJMKXE; Account number, 061018964.

Deadline for the submission of requests is Monday, December 20 at 5:00 pm, which will give both organisations sufficient time to deliver the gifts to the children for Christmas.