CPFSA probes death of child at foster care home

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine-year-old ward.

Initial reports are that on Wednesday, the child who was in a foster care home, fell and hit her head on a wall. She became unresponsive and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported to the police who have since launched an investigation. The agency has also begun its own inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Meanwhile, three other children who were also in the home have been removed, and are receiving grief counselling.

CPFSA added that s preliminary report of the matter has been submitted to the Ministry of Education and Youth.

“This is a most unfortunate and regrettable incident. We deeply regret the death of this little girl and the circumstances in which she fell. The ministry and its relevant agencies are investigating the circumstance and every effort will be made to prevent a recurrence,” Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams said.

CEO of the CPFSA Rosalee Gage-Grey also expressed regret at the child's death.

“We are really saddened at the passing of one of our children while in care. This little girl was described as outspoken, and intelligent with a curious mind. Here is another child, gone too soon, not achieving her full potential. It really pains our hearts. We eagerly await the results of the police investigation, even as we have begun our own,” she added.

She also noted that the agency is in dialogue with family members of the child.

The Office of the Children's Advocate has also been advised of the incident.