CPFSA providing support to family of missing 9-y-o St Thomas girl

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), is currently providing counselling support to the family of missing nine-year-old, Phylisa Prussia, who was allegedly abducted by a man in the community on Thursday, October 14.

An Ananda Alert has since been issued for the missing child.

Prussia is of brown complexion, slim build and is four feet six inches tall. She was last seen at her home, wearing a white blouse and blue shorts.

A team of first responders from the agency visited the community, and is currently working with the police through a joint operation, combing through the Bath and Batchelors Hall surroundings in the parish, as the search intensifies.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, is appealing to the public to assist the police in their investigation by telling what they know for the safe return of Phylisa.

“We are disheartened when we hear of instances where our children are harmed in anyway, as they are children and should be protected by all means necessary. We want to send a strong message to these perpetrators that there will absolutely be no safe haven for them. We continue to work assiduously with the police, and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring they are brought to justice,” Morgan said.

He also stressed that there is simply no justification for the violence being meted out against children, which needs to stop, as it is a violation of their rights, according to the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA).

All known/suspected cases of child abuse are to be reported to 211. Individuals may also WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882, e-mail report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA parish office.