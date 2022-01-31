CPFSA trying to locate under-aged girls attempting 'Lick Challenge'

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it is aware of a disturbing video making the rounds on social media showing two under-aged girls attempting Shenseea's Lick Challenge.

In the 14-second video, one of the girls can be seen singing along to the track's raunchy lyrics while the other attempts to dance along. With her foot hoisted in the air, one of the girls allows the other to stoop beneath her, tongue sticking out as she imitates a 'licking' action with the song blaring in the background.

The CPFSA says it is working with the police to locate the two girls, adding that once the girls are located, an official investigation will be launched to determine its next course of action.

Already, the video has been gaining attention on social media with a number of users urging parents to not only be more vigilant of their children's social media presence but to ensure they're not exposed to certain content.

Shenseea's Lick Challenge has been growing in popularity on social media over the past week. It requires adult participants to show off their dance skills while embracing their sexier side. Two winners will be selected when the challenge ends and will be awarded $US 10,000.