CPFSA trying to locate under-aged girls attempting 'Lick Challenge'Monday, January 31, 2022
|
The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) says it is aware of a disturbing video making the rounds on social media showing two under-aged girls attempting Shenseea's Lick Challenge.
In the 14-second video, one of the girls can be seen singing along to the track's raunchy lyrics while the other attempts to dance along. With her foot hoisted in the air, one of the girls allows the other to stoop beneath her, tongue sticking out as she imitates a 'licking' action with the song blaring in the background.
The CPFSA says it is working with the police to locate the two girls, adding that once the girls are located, an official investigation will be launched to determine its next course of action.
Already, the video has been gaining attention on social media with a number of users urging parents to not only be more vigilant of their children's social media presence but to ensure they're not exposed to certain content.
Shenseea's Lick Challenge has been growing in popularity on social media over the past week. It requires adult participants to show off their dance skills while embracing their sexier side. Two winners will be selected when the challenge ends and will be awarded $US 10,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy