CPFSA turns over boy's gun-lyrics video to cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Service Agency has sent a viral music video of a little boy performing what is believed to be a song he recorded with violent gun lyrics, to the police for investigations.

The agency says it has also forwarded the video to its own investigations unit and is trying to locate the boy, believed to be about eight-year-old, and his parents.

Rochelle Dixon, the CPFSA's Public Relations and Communications Manager, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the agency is really against the video because it is very unbecoming of a child of that age.

“The video is quite disturbing for us because we don't expect that adults or persons who are caregivers would consent to a child being involved in a music video of this nature and with the sort of lyrics that are not fitting for children,” Dixon said.

“We are asking the public to assist us in locating this child so that we can provide intervention for this child and provide intervention for the parents and to have the necessary discussions with the parents as we conduct our investigations.”

Dixon is imploring parents and guardians not to encourage children to be a part of this sort of engagement. She said parents must be aware of where their children are and who they are hanging around. She added that parents must ensure that children are focused on their educational needs and other things.

“So we are just reminding parents that they have a responsibility to ensure that they know where their children are at all times and the companies that the children keep. Whoever that their child is in their company that they are aware of who those persons are and to ensure that the persons that the children are around are persons who are responsible,” she said.

David Dunkley