CPFSA wants to locate 'smoking' boys in viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is seeking the public's assistance in locating two young boys seen smoking in a viral video.

In the almost 30 second video the boys can be seen lighting what one of them referred to as ''my weed''.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the location of the two young boys to contact them at 876-822-7031 or 876-499-1764 or through email at info@childprotection.gov.jm.