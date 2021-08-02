CPL: St Lucia changing name from Zouks to Kings

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Another Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team is set to undergo a name change as the St Lucia franchise on Monday announced their rebranding from the Zouks to the Kings.

The team is owned by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited who also run the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Two-time Hero CPL champions, Barbados Tridents are also set to undergo a name change following a deal that resulted in the Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the owners of the Rajasthan Royals IPL franchise acquiring a majority stake in the team. The team, rebranded as the Barbados Royals, were Hero CPL champions in 2014 and 2019 and are currently led by West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

According to a statement from the CPL, the St Lucia Kings will share branding and other assets with their colleagues at the IPL as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands.

''This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived after they finished as runners-up at last year's Hero CPL tournament,'' the statement.

Assistant coach and mentor of the Kings, Darren Sammy, said, “I love the logo and I love the new name. It's a pleasure to be associated with the Kings Franchise and I truly hope that the name can inspire our players to play like the true Kings that we are!”

The Kings will play their first match of this season against the Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday August, 27.

The Kings side will be coached by Andy Flower and will have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall and Wahab Riaz in their ranks.