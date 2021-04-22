CRH reports 50% reduction in number of COVID-19 admissions

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Dr Delroy Fray, the clinical coordinator for the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James is reporting a marked improvement in the number of COVID-19 patient admissions at the Type-A facility in St James.

Records from the hospital have shown that as of yesterday, the hospital has seen a 50 per cent reduction in occupied bed space when compared to more than three weeks ago. The hospital has a bed space of 32 for COVID patients.

“Our inpatient capacity for COVID has decreased from 50/60 to 25 up to yesterday. So, we are very happy that we are able to manage much more comfortably,” stated Dr Fray.

While not directly attributing the reduction to the curfew measures implemented by the Government during the Easter holidays, Dr Fray argued that whatever measures were taken is working.

“So, whatever measures were taken, it seems as if it is working because we can see it reflecting in our hospital patients coming in for adequate care,” stated Dr Fray, who noted that he would love to see this downward trend continue.

In relation to medical oxygen supply, the clinical coordinator noted the shortage that the hospital was faced with approximately a month ago has improved.

“We don't have an oxygen problem now. We have good supply where we are able to maintain everything comfortably,” stated Dr Fray, adding “we have adequate supply now and the usage is not much because as you can see COVID patients have cut down”.

The hospital currently has an overall bed capacity — for both COVID and general patients — of 342 of which 284 beds are occupied.

Anthony Lewis