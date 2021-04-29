CRH reports reduction in gunshot wound, motor vehicle accident cases

CRH reports reduction in gunshot wound, motor vehicle accident casesThursday, April 29, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Dr Delroy Fray, the clinical coordinator for the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, is reporting a significant reduction in the number of gunshot and motor vehicle accident victims who sought medical treatment at the facility since the start of the year.
According to Dr Fray, between January 1 and Tuesday, April 27, the Type-A facility that serves the western region, treated 18 gunshot wound victims in comparison to 45 for the same period last year.
In the case of motor vehicle accidents, the hospital reportedly treated 276 victims during the same period this year. Of that number, 75 were females and 201 males. This is in contrast to 414 patients for the same period last year — 124 females and 290 males.
The clinical coordinator told OBSERVER ONLINE that the significant reduction in both categories treated at the hospital this year, is a relief for the staff at the facility that has been grappling with COVID-19 cases.
"So, those decrease figures were helpful for us because it was the same time we were having the COVID rush. So, you see, that was good for us," he stated.
Last week, Dr Fray told OBSERVER ONLINE that the western region had seen a 50 per cent reduction in occupied bed space as a result of fewer COVID-19 patient admissions, when compared to a month ago.
Anthony Lewis
