CSEC, CAPE exams delayed another two weeks

CSEC, CAPE exams delayed another two weeksWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has postponed all upcoming examinations by two weeks, after being engaged in "regional consultations”.
The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations which were scheduled to commence on June 15, were pushed back to Thursday, June 28.
“Council approved the delay of the sitting of the regional examinations by a further two weeks. This will provide candidates with extra time to prepare for the examinations. Results will be released in the last week in September to the first week in October as previously communicated,” Wayne Wesley, CXC Registrar said at a media briefing today.
Wesley said that after careful deliberation and consideration of all the pertinent issues, the council, which is made up of the governments of the region, also agreed that the administration of all papers will be maintained.
“CXC will administer CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC examinations in their original format. That is, for CAPE and CSEC, papers one and two and paper 3(1), the School Based Assessment (SBA) or paper 3(2) for private candidates. For CCSLC, papers one and two.”
Also, the deadline for candidates to register their intent to defer has been extended to May 31, and SBA submissions have also been extended to June 30.
Romardo Lyons
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy