CSEC, CAPE exams delayed another two weeks

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has postponed all upcoming examinations by two weeks, after being engaged in "regional consultations”.

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations which were scheduled to commence on June 15, were pushed back to Thursday, June 28.

“Council approved the delay of the sitting of the regional examinations by a further two weeks. This will provide candidates with extra time to prepare for the examinations. Results will be released in the last week in September to the first week in October as previously communicated,” Wayne Wesley, CXC Registrar said at a media briefing today.

Wesley said that after careful deliberation and consideration of all the pertinent issues, the council, which is made up of the governments of the region, also agreed that the administration of all papers will be maintained.

“CXC will administer CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC examinations in their original format. That is, for CAPE and CSEC, papers one and two and paper 3(1), the School Based Assessment (SBA) or paper 3(2) for private candidates. For CCSLC, papers one and two.”

Also, the deadline for candidates to register their intent to defer has been extended to May 31, and SBA submissions have also been extended to June 30.

Romardo Lyons