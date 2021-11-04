CSEC students anticipate necessary return to face-to-face classes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Some high school students sitting external examinations next year are relieved at the Government's announcement that students in grades 11-13 can return in small groups to complete labs and other practical assignments for their upcoming exams.

Face-to-face classes were suspended in March last year as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness put parents and school administrators on notice that face-to-face learning would resume for some primary schools and in some cases, high school students, on November 8.

Holness said the move was being made with the recognition that the resumption of face-to-face classes will come with some level of threat of COVID-19 spread, but that it had to be done.

Read: Back to school

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, a grade 11 student at St Andrew Technical High School (STATS) said the partial resumption will go a long way in helping struggling students.

“Online classes are not effective. Learning over the internet can be hard at times because students complain that they're not understanding a particular topic and the teacher may explain it over and over but they still don't understand,” the student said.

Reflecting on his personal experience learning in the COVID-19 pandemic, the student said he could be at a better level but was doing his best given the circumstance.

“Learning is okay because what I don't understand, when my older siblings are home, I'll show them and we'll go over it once more. Despite that, it's alright even though the level that I'm at now could be better,” he continued.

His schoolmate joined him, noting that he was also behind because of the pandemic disruption.

“I'm not fully prepared for my incoming CSEC examinations. There are a lot of things I need to catch up on and I still have all my SBAs (School Based Assignments) to complete. Going back to school, I think will help because the teachers will be physically there and can show me what to do and what not to do,” he said.

He noted that he experienced delays in communicating with teachers from home.

“Sometimes the teacher will say WhatsApp her and you WhatsApp her and she probably don't have any WIFI connection at the moment. When you're at school now, it can deal with same time instead of waiting and delaying.”

“Face-to-face was needed for a long time because the online classes aren't really helping that much. We aren't focused, we aren't motivated enough because we have several distractions: our phones, things in the house to do, etc.,” the student added.

But for a grade 11 student at St Andrew's High School for Girls, returning for labs next week is a chilling thought.

“I haven't been to face-to-face classes since corona came, so thinking about face-to-face seem abnormal,” she said.

She, however, noted that online classes have not been productive for her.

“I am a bit worried because I am not at the level I should be for an exam student.”