CSEC study tips from Morant Bay High School top girls

MORANT BAY, St Thomas — Ahead of the June 28 start of this year's Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, four young ladies from Morant Bay High School (MBHS) who excelled last year have a bit of advice for students sitting this year's test.

They're hoping their tips will help students who are having a hard time studying during a pandemic, which has caused uncertainty and eleventh-hour adjustments in exam dates.

No stranger to academic success, the four young ladies share a common work ethic and a desire to make their families proud as they work towards their career goals.

Read on for their tips:

Ashanti Stewart, 18 years old, placed first in the Caribbean in English Language, CSEC 2020: “Teachers always say, 'Find what works for you'. I think that is true because I don't like studying by myself and I believe when you work with others you benefit from them. That is how I studied for my exams and it really worked.”

Danielle Lewis, 18, placed first in Jamaica and fifth in the region in English Literature: “People always say, 'Study hard'. But it is better to study smart… you can study for hours and you haven't retained anything… Keep focus and trust in God.”

Alexia Bernard, 17, placed first in Jamaica and fifth in the region in Office Administration: “I study on a schedule because sometimes I'm not very disciplined. I decided to create a timetable and I set timeframes for different subjects and stick to [the schedule]. Be organised, create study timetables to manage your time… It worked for me and I know it will work for you too.”

Sashaine Miller, 17, placed second in Jamaica and fourth in the region in Family and Resource Management, CSEC 2020: “Be comfortable while studying. Set specific times for studying, take breaks and do what works for you.”

The key, they all agree, is to avoid becoming overwhelmed.

On May 26, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) announced a two-week delay in CSEC, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) exams. There were mixed views on the postponement with some saying it would give students more time to prepare and others arguing that it was too little too late.

Ashagaye Mullings