CTOC seeks two persons of interest in St James gun finds

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) have listed two individuals as persons of interest in their investigations of two separate gun seizures in St James.

They are Carissa Clarke of a Paradise, Norwood address and Clayon Jerado Clarke otherwise called 'Clayton' of Montego Bay West Village.

Detectives believe that Carissa can assist them in an ongoing investigation in relation to the recovery of five firearms and 147 assorted ammunition at the Montego Bay Seaboard Warehouse. The guns and ammunition were seized on January 20.

Clayon is also being sought to assist detectives in their investigation of another gun seizure at the Montego Bay Seaboard Warehouse on February 28. According to detectives, seven firearms, sixteen 9mm cartridges, eight magazines and firearm accessories were recovered during a non-intrusive inspection by members of the Jamaica Customs Agency.

The guns and ammunition were found hidden and dismantled inside three television sets; a well-placed OBSERVER ONLINE source revealed at the time.

Both individuals are being asked to turn themselves in at CTOC or the nearest police station.