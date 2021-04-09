CTO Scholarship Foundation offers new scholarship in agro/gastronomy studies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — For the first time since its founding 24 years ago, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Scholarship Foundation will fund a scholarship for studies in agro/gastronomy-related subjects.

The Foundation is this year introducing the Thomas J Greenan Scholarship, which will provide financial support to Caribbean nationals pursuing qualification in this field, or in community-based or sustainable tourism.

The US$5,000 scholarship also includes an internship at Adya Global, an organisation committed to sharing the beauty of the world with all, and in ways that honour and respect the land and people who inhabit it. Adya works to create sustainable and equitable relationships with its partners across the globe that are community-based and focused on agro and gastro production capabilities. Greenan was one of its founders.

“Thomas intimately understood the need to balance the work Adya does with its mission to honour those they partner with. This scholarship will allow Interns to help carry this legacy forward,” Nalini Tiwari Greenan, Thomas' partner and co-founder of Adya Global, said in a statement on Thursday.

The Foundation will this year also offer the Audrey Palmer Hawks Memorial Scholarship to Caribbean nationals currently employed in the Caribbean tourism industry seeking to enhance their skills in public relations and/or communications and the CTO Scholarship Foundation/Delta Air Lines Scholarship to Caribbean nationals interested in pursuing studies in aviation or air transport technologies.

Applications are currently being accepted and the deadline for submitting entries is May 7.

The Foundation said it selects individuals who demonstrate high levels of achievement and leadership both within and outside the classroom and who express a strong interest in making a positive contribution to Caribbean tourism.

In addition to Adya Global and Delta Air Lines, the foundation has also received support from Royal Caribbean International and a number of individuals who have contributed via its recently launched GoFundMe page, which is part of a fundraising drive to fund additional scholarships and study grants.