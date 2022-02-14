CWI congratulates West Indies players picked for IPL franchise in weekend auction

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has congratulated the West Indies players who secured contracts with franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the biggest and most lucrative global T20 franchise tournament, which was conducted in Bengaluru over the weekend, saying it demonstrated that players in the Caribbean side are still high in demand.

A total of 14 West Indians were chosen to join Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, who were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the auction. They were: Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers.

“I especially want to applaud those younger players who received their first full IPL contracts. This shows great faith in emerging West Indies talent,” said CWI President Ricky Skerritt.

The IPL 2022 is slated to be played in April and May.

CWI has allocated a window for the tournament each year in their ICC Future Tours Programme and also guaranteed this to the players in their retainer contracts, it noted. West Indies players are therefore fully available to participate in the IPL each year.

“I continue to believe that our players can seek quality employment abroad, and still be positioned to operate constructively and successfully within the West Indies cricket system,” Skerrit said.

Russell had previously secured the largest contract among the West Indians, with Kolkata Knight Riders, at US$1.6 million. But 26-year-old left-hander Pooran attracted the highest-ever bid for a West Indies player in the recent auction, when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid US$1.43 million for his services.

Former Test captain Jason Holder who was bought by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for US$1.16 million gave CWI credit for helping him reach this far in his career.

“I want to thank the West Indies fans immensely for their support over the years and I want to thank Cricket West Indies for helping to develop my talent. I look forward to this opportunity and also look forward to what is ahead in West Indies cricket, so I can continue to build a legacy for the West Indies,” he said.

The total price paid for the West Indies players was US$10.855 million. The group of 17 makes up the largest number of foreign players in the IPL.

The full list the selected West Indies players along with the franchises that bought them and their fees: Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) – US$1.6 million; Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – US$1.433 million; Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$1.166 million; Shimron Hetmyer (Rajasthan Royals) – US$1.133 million; Romario Shepherd (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – US$1.033 million; Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) – US$800,000; Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) – US$800,000; Odean Smith (Punjab Kings) – US$800,000; Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) – US$586,000; Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals) – US$373,000; Alzarri Joseph (Gujarat Titans) – US$320,000; Evin Lewis (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$266,000; Dominic Drakes (Gujarat Titans) – US$146,000; Sherfane Rutherford (Punjab Kings) – US$133,000; Fabian Allen (Mumbai Indian) – US$100,000; Obed McCoy (Rajasthan Royals) – US$100,000; Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants) – US$66,000.

Meantime, Akeal Hosein, Kennar Lewis, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell, who were in the pool of available players all went unsold