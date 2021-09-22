CWI responds to charges against Marlon Samuels

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has responded to corruption charges laid against former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels, stating that it remains "firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport".

Samuels was charged with breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league. He was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

"While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption,” a release read.

Among the charges is Samuels' failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Samuels, who played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is for the West Indies, has been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) says it will continue to educate cricketers about pertinent issues that contribute to their personal and professional development and help to safeguard the sustainability and integrity of the sport.

In September 2014, the association introduced the Player Development & Welfare Programme and has since conducted several seminars with players on a wide range of issues, including anti-corruption and match-fixing.

It said it has further conducted joint seminars with the CWI and have partnered with the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations (FICA) to have such information accessible at any time via an online platform.

“We take this opportunity to again urge all West Indian cricketers to play their part in protecting the sanctity of the sport we all love,” the association said.

The ICC, CWI, and WIPA said they will not make any further comments in respect of these charges.