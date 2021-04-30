C&W Business Jamaica rolls out enhanced work-from-home solution for BPO industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — ICT solutions provider, C&W Business Jamaica, has launched an enhanced work-from-home solution for the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The announcement was made by the company's Country Manager, Stephen Price, during his keynote address at the recent media launch of the Outsource2Jamaica Conference.

Noting that last year thousands of call centre workers began working from home as the country grappled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it introduced a temporary solution for the industry as it perfected its Distributed Workforce solution.

“Our aim was to provide the industry with the ICT solutions to increase revenues and enable productivity for its remote employees. This enhanced solution was developed to meet the needs of large enterprises, including BPO companies. It is backed by a technical team which stands ready to quickly install the service in homes across the country and provides premium customer service and business level support. For good measure, we also created a portal that allows companies to see performance metrics in real-time, including the number of agents who are connected to their network,” shared Price.

According to the company, the announcement comes as the business process outsourcing industry has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is set to expand into medical outsourcing, IT outsourcing and legal outsourcing.

It noted that currently, approximately 20,000 employees within Jamaica's BPO industry currently work from home.

Commenting on the way forward, Price asserted, “We can all agree that the world may never return to how it was before the pandemic and remote working is here to stay. We must therefore ensure that our people and technology are fit to propel this amazing industry to the next level.”

He continued, “I lead a team that is committed to enabling and empowering BPO companies for the long haul. Our focus is not limited to meeting technological demands, but to facilitate the industry's continued growth and development through innovation — something that redounds to the benefit of all Jamaicans.”

The company said its Distributed Workforce solution provides an opportunity for BPO companies seeking to expand and avoid costs associated with brick-and-mortar locations.