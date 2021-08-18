CXC appoints deputy chief executive officer

CXC appoints deputy chief executive officerWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced the appointment of a deputy chief executive officer, whose experience it says will be pivotal as the regional examination body embarks on its transformational agenda within the context of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.
CXC said that Dr Eduardo R Ali, a Trinidad and Tobago national, is an experienced education policy and development leader, was confirmed to the post during its Council meeting in April.
It said that Ali, the pro-registrar, who took up his appointment at the start of the month, will lead and strategically manage the Western Zone Office in Jamaica, and will be responsible for the Research and Educational Services Division, several council committees, educational transformation, innovative learning products and regional and international alliances and partnerships.
According to CXC, Ali's career of nearly three decades has positioned him in key roles in the Caribbean, North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, within the field of education.
He also worked at the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat.
