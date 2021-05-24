CXC holding consultations on 2021 regional examination strategy

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says it has engaged regional governments and other stakeholders on the conception and planning of the 2021 regional examinations.

In a statement, the CXC said that it is “enriched” by the dialogues with ministers of education and other government officials, teachers and students and is proceeding in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to provide quality examinations to students.

It said governance committees, which are comprised of regional government representatives, are reviewing recommendations on CXC's 2021 regional examination strategy that emanated from these consultations.

“By latest Wednesday, a press release will be disseminated, and a press conference will be held, to update the public on these decisions,” CXC said.