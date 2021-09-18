CXC signs MOU with Mico University College

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has formalised an articulation agreement with the Mico University College as part of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that focuses on course equivalencies and the development of its syllabuses, learning resources and assessments.

With the agreement, according to a press release, the college will now recognise students' CXC Associate Degree qualification for the purpose of matriculation and collaborate on initiatives for capacity building within each organisation.

The release stated that the MOU, which was signed on September 9, 2021, will provide opportunities for:

Mico faculty to act as CXC moderators, sit on CXC subject panels, review committees, examining committees and research advisory group, as well as serving as resource persons in the development of learning support resources; Collaboration on Caribbean-wide pedagogical research as well as research for the digital transformation of the regional education system; and Collaboration on teacher development to advance teaching, learning and assessment in the Caribbean.

In his remarks to attendees of the virtual ceremony, Registrar and CEO of CXC, Dr Wayne Wesley explained that, “When we say in our mission that our focus is on developing the human capital of our Caribbean people through partnerships for global competitiveness, we are not only focused on those obtaining our qualifications but also those involved in the instruction of our syllabuses. We are therefore pleased to collaborate with a prestigious institution such as The Mico University College whose vision and mission align with those of CXC. The Mico University College has established itself as a leader in teacher training in the region and we are confident that the results of this partnership will advance the development of regional education and by extension our economies and societies.”

Meanwhile, President of Mico University College, Dr Asburn Pinnock remarked that he regarded the relationship as beneficial to the organisations and the region.

“We believe that this initiative is very timely and can only strengthen our relationship with CXC and will ensure that both organisations work to benefit the advancement of the Caribbean region. For our part, this MOU will be led by our research arm, the Institute of Technology and Educational Research (ITER) which carries with it a formidable research team who will certainly be able to access staff to play their role in advancing new educational thrust in the region. This year our institution is celebrating its 185th anniversary and this collaboration is a fitting addition to our theme of 'Leadership, Innovation and Nation Building'.”