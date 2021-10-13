CXC to release results to students online on Friday

CXC to release results to students online on FridayWednesday, October 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will officially release its exam results for the June/July 2021 sitting at a ceremony to be held in Guyana on Thursday.
This is to be followed by the online release of results to students on Friday.
The regional exams commenced on June 28 and were completed on July 30, after they were initially delayed to allow more time for candidates to prepare.
According to a release from CXC, its annual results ceremony will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in East Coast Demerara, Guyana and will begin at 9:00 am (AST) or 8:00 am in Jamaica.
It will be streamed LIVE at:
Guyana's Minister of Education, Dr Priya Manickchand, will deliver the feature address at the event, while Dr Wayne Wesley, the Registrar and CEO of CXC, and Dr Marcel Hutson, Chief Education Officer, will give remarks.
Additionally, director of operations at the Examinations Services Division at CXC, Dr Nicole Manning will provide a report on the "administration of this year's examinations and share highlights of the regional performance outlook" for the various exams administered by CXC, including the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).
